Cathedral of St. Helena roof restoration continues

The Cathedral of St. Helena is set to continue roof renovations and repairs this summer.

Durable Restoration Company is coming back and picking up where they left off after completing earlier restoration work between 2023 and 2025. That work cost around $4.5 million to complete.

Evan Charney, MTN News A construction worker works on scaffolding at the cathedral

The majority of the new work will be on the southwest side, with workers performing a full lift and relay of the existing tile. To prevent leaks, new flashings will also be added.

The 109-year-old cathedral sustained damage from a powerful wind storm a couple of years ago, which displaced clay tiles on the southern steeple, which also needed stabilization.

Durable Restoration spent two years working on spires, using period-accurate building materials and techniques to restore the Helena landmark.

Officials expect the new work to last throughout the summer and finish in the fall.

