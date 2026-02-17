Checking in with the new Helena city manager

Over the last six years, the city of Helena has seen four city managers pass through the halls of the city-county building, not counting interim managers. Now, it's Alana Lake’s turn, and she’s already looking ahead.

“Think about the future of Helena, you know, not just what's here in front of us today, but how can we be thoughtful and strategic about what we want to do in the future,” Lake said.

Lake was selected as the next city manager back in December in a 3-2 vote by the city commission and will work under the commission’s guidance.

Evan Charney, MTN News Alana Lake's placard sits on her desk

Lake is a 5th-generation Montanan, growing up in Frenchtown and moving to Helena in 2023. Lake has more than a decade of military and federal law enforcement leadership, and Lake currently serves as the executive director of the Montana Public Service Commission, where she functions as the agency’s chief administrative and operational leader. She oversees more than forty personnel and manages a $6 million budget.

While she hasn’t worked in city government, she believes her prior leadership experiences around the world will help her succeed in her new role.

“To be able to gather all those skillsets and place them in the community where they can have a huge impact to where I grew up, is just such a special thing for me to think about,” Lake said.

Lake says her transition has been smooth, largely due to support from other city staff, especially former city manager Tim Burton. She said that he gave her a perspective on how to look ahead while balancing day-to-day responsibilities.

“He was willing to provide time before he left the seat where we sat down and discussed a number of things,” Lake said. “Even after his departure, he's offered to be a resource, and so I've definitely capitalized on that.”

Evan Charney, MTN News Tim Burton serving as city manager

Lake acknowledged the common turnover the position has seen in recent years and the challenges the city has faced during that stretch, but she wants to break the chain.

“Coming in here, my main goal coming in has been to listen and to learn,” Lake stated.

“Really understanding the inner workings and details of a lot of these projects is extremely important to ensure that we're not just providing this great new infrastructure,” Lake continued, “but it's a thoughtful and collaborative effort with the community.”

Lake says she has a lot to work on in her first few months, including managing the new budget and working closely with Helena schools on their recent bonds project, as well as addressing issues regarding affordable housing and the local job industry.

Evan Charney, MTN News A view of the cathedral from the city-county building

As she’s keeping all these things in mind, she encourages community members to get involved, however they can.

“You have the perspective in the community to make a difference,” Lake said. “We only have a specific silo of perspective here at the city, and so we need all your perspectives to come in and give us ideas of how to do business better and more effective.”

