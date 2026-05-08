HELENA — Stemming back to March, the Helena area has seen multiple motorcycle crashes, some proving to be fatal. With National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month underway, it’s important to take a closer look at what riders and drivers can do to share the road safely.

Riders around Helena say traffic has picked up over the last few years, with more cars and more motorcycles on the road. As traffic increases, so does the risk of serious crashes.

(WATCH: Community calls for motorcycle safety awareness following recent crashes)

Riders prepare for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month amid recent crashes

Law enforcement says many of the recent accidents involving motorcyclists have followed some familiar patterns.

“One of the trends are that the drivers are just saying they didn't see the motorcyclist, right? They are making their turns or doing their driving, and they’re are thinking they're safe to go or make their turn,” said Helena Police Department Cpl. Mark Baker.

Evan Charney, MTN News A timeline of recent crashes in the Helena area

Officials say safe driving goes both ways, and there are trends they see from the motorcyclists' perspective.

“Speed is a factor, right?” asked Baker. “Motorcycles go fast; they can go fast quickly, and in a short distance, it makes it hard for them to slow down.”

It’s not just law enforcement seeing the impact of these crashes. Members of Helena’s riding community say the recent accidents have hit close to home.

“I know most of them, like not only as a customer relationship, but like I've ridden with some of these people, and it is heart-wrenching,” said Poet Motorcycles mechanic John Cox.

Both riders and officials say there are simple steps that can help prevent future crashes - slowing down, leaving plenty of space, and staying alert to everything happening around you.

For those wanting to build more confidence on their bikes, the Montana Motorcycle Rider Safety program offers courses for every experience level, from beginners to advanced riders.

The program also uses hands-on demonstrations to show just how dangerous blind spots and distracted driving can be.

Evan Charney, MTN News A safety demonstration showing blind spots for cars

“So there’s a lot of people that are sharing that road, and we're all trying to get home safe at the end of the day, that's the goal,” said program director Casey Redder.

Riders will also take part in a safety awareness ride through Helena on May 16th to help spread the message during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. More information can be found here.

