Damaging wind rips through Montana

HELENA — Damaging wind ripped through Western and Central Montana on Wednesday, knocking over powerlines, toppling trees and causing property damage.

Viewers sent in these pictures in the Helena area.

Dillon Everhart

Tonia Bossell

Michelle Talseth

Schools across Montana canceled school and held early releases out of an abundance of caution, including the Helena school district.

Damage to several schools across western Montana has been reported, including the roof blowing off Jefferson School in Missoula.

Montana Highway Patrol has reported numerous overturned trailers and other road hazards caused by the wind.