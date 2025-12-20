Defending state champs HCS Lady Rams remain undefeated

Last season, the Helena Christian girls' basketball team climbed back to the top, winning its first state title in 15 years. HCS is part of the Montana Christian Athletic Association. This year, they are defending that championship with the same grit on the hardwood.

Already 9-0, the team isn’t letting its guard down and is always looking to improve.

Evan Charney, MTN News The Lady Rams in a team hudle during a timeout

“It's always finding things to work on,” said Bethany Brownlee, Helena Christian School head girls basketball coach. “There are always defensive things that we do. We like to press a lot, so finding our rotations in our press and I think finessing our half-court offense.”

Working hard in the offseason helped prep the team for this year. In every game they’ve played so far, they won by double digits.

Evan Charney, MTN News A player passes the ball to a teammate to score a buzzer-beating layup right before halftime

Senior captain Mikayle Glass credits the team’s success so far to the diverse players spanning across all grades and having a team chemistry built to last more than one season.

“Helena Cristian, our girls' team, is really good about making a culture that is forming for the next generations for our players,” Glass said.

Evan Charney, MTN News Brooklyn Kostelecky shoots a free throw

“Keeping a positive mindset, like moving on from each play,” said Brooklyn Kostelecky, HCS junior guard. “Don’t dwell on the past; move forward. Each play is a new game.”

This mindset carried the Lady Rams to a 59-33 win over Lincoln Thursday night, staying aggressive and not letting mistakes prevent them from building momentum.

Their next games come at a tournament hosted by St. Andrew's this Saturday at East Helena.

