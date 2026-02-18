Despite the slow season, Great Divide stays hopeful with winter weather this week

Great Divide says they’re all hands on deck for snowmaking, with long hoses running through trails and into the bowls, taking advantage of the cold temperatures this week.

Since the start of the season, they now have 80 out of 127 trails open, running 4 of 6 of their lifts.

The start of the season, however, was not ideal, with limited precipitation and warm temperatures staying well above freezing. Owners say they haven't seen a winter like this since the 90's.

Owners say while the business has been slower with fewer skiers, they are hopeful and looking forward to the rest of the season with colder temperatures on the horizon.

“We're excited to have winter come back,” owner Travis Crawford said. “I feel like there's this weird pent-up energy right now that people are feeling like winter’s over. We’re still in February, we're only mid-February, there's a tremendous amount of winter left. Oftentimes, March brings some of our best skiing, so I would love people just to maintain that excitement, and we’ll get winter here yet.”

Great Divide is open Wednesdays through Sundays, and they expect fresh snow for this coming weekend.

