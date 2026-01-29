East Helena Police will continue to work as a part of the Missouri River Drug Task Force

The East Helena Police Department will continue to be part of the Missouri River Drug Task Force. The East Helena City Council voted in favor 3-1 of the new memorandum at their January 20, 2026, meeting.

MRDTF aims to dismantle criminal drug trafficking organizations in western Montana.

Their vote comes after the City of Helena pulled out of the task force at the beginning of the month, following the addition of four Border Patrol agents being added to the task force. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is still part of the task force.

In the past, MRDTF worked with Border Patrol, who were available for assistance in task force operations. However, the new memorandum adds two Border Patrol agents assigned to the Helena area and two agents to the Gallatin Valley area to work on the task force.

MTN spoke with council member Doug Dahl, who said he was skeptical, but he voted with public interest in mind, hearing only positive comments.

Council member Wes Feist told MTN he was proud to vote to keep East Helena active in the task force.

“It has greatly helped us combat drug and human trafficking concerns along the Highway 12 corridor,” Feist said. “It also continues to assist with drug crime investigation operations within the city of East Helena.”

The new memorandum agreement will last for two years.

