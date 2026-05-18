Changes may be coming to East Helena - the city is proposing to increase its sewer service rates for residents, a change many residents oppose.

Many residents may not always consider how their wastewater and sewer rates are used until changes are made.

(WATCH: East Helena proposes sewer fee increase)

East Helena proposes sewer fee increase

“You know, people don’t think about it when they flush their toilet, but ultimately it's real handy that it works,” said East Helena mayor Kelly Harris.

The City of East Helena says the current sewer treatment facility is past its lifespan, with this year marking 26 years for the 20-year lifespan system.

While the city has been planning upgrades for the last few years, leadership says the current facility’s efficiency no longer meets the needs of the sewer system.

“It frankly isn't meeting its permitting,” Harris stated. “It needs to be replaced and redone. We’re suffering violation letters for our affluent sewer, which goes out into prickly pear creek.”

In short, after being tested, the water levels aren’t clean enough to go into the creek.

Evan Charney, MTN News East Helena's wastewater treatment plant with new facilities under construction

The plant upgrades are estimated to cost around $23 million.

In 2023, the city council approved a rate increase of $1.50 per month in 2027 and 2028. In addition, if approved at Tuesday’s meeting, rates would go up another $24 a month starting this July. Those increases are proposed to continue, ending up at a total rate for a typical household of around $136 a month by 2029.

MTN spoke with several residents of East Helena, who said they weren’t in favor of the fee increase.

“Absolutely not,” said resident Kayann Stone. “It would be a shame if the city even entertained the fact that that would even happen. I don't know how those people can afford that increase, and not only the increase this year, but what they’re talking about next year and the year after that.”

The city has held several public meetings and open houses, sending postcards to residents encouraging attendance, and sent out notices of the increases in the mail.

While the purpose of the plant upgrade is not directly related to East Helena’s rapidly growing population, officials say it will help the city in the long run.

Evan Charney, MTN News East Helena's wastewater treatment plant

The upgrades would increase the number of homes the system could serve by roughly a thousand units.

“Treating the sewer needs for the city for hopefully the next 50 plus years,” Harris said. “It is a facility that is definitely a step up from the type we look at now, and it's something that the city could benefit from that infrastructure for a long period of time.”

Officials say they plan to apply for grants and loans to offset planned increases in the future.

The city council meeting to vote on the decision is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, at 6:30 p.m. at East Helena City Hall. The meeting will be open for public comments.

