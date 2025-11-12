East Helena Veteran's Day parade bridges veterans and the community

The boom of a cannon kicks off East Helena’s annual Veterans Day parade every year. It is a proud tradition where veterans and community members come together to pay tribute to those who served our country.

“Being able to come down and see all the school-age children and community members and firefighters that come out to support us, personally, I think it's fantastic,” said Eric Dunn, who served in the Marine Corps as a lance corporal.

The VFW 10010 post has hosted the East Helena Veterans Day parade for over 75 years, continuing the tradition of those who came before them.

Evan Charney, MTN News A veteran stands as a flag holder during the parade ceremony

“It's about recognizing the veterans that have risked a lot and left home and left families to go defend this country,” said VFW Post Commander Tim Graff, who served as a chief warrant officer with the Army.

The VFW post provides a safe space for combat veterans to share and reflect on experiences that can be difficult for others to understand.

“Talking about those kinds of experiences, that's why the VFW exists, is so we can get together as vets and share stories with each other,” Graff said.

Evan Charney, MTN News A veteran salutes during the Veteran's Day parade ceremony

That’s not the only reason it exists. The profits they raise go directly back into community projects and to veterans in need.

“I feel that a lot of the members of this post feel the same way, that it's our job to give back and show we appreciate being a part of this community, and that we are still able-bodied and can help and perform,” Dunn said.

“My life isn’t over yet, I'm still serving,” said Jim Bowers, who served in the Air Force as an Airman.

Evan Charney, MTN News Jim Bowers and others stand as flag holders during the ceremony

Their time in uniform may be behind them, but these veterans and post members continue to answer the call, this time, in service to their community.

