Elder fraud on the rise in Montana

On March 26th, the city of Helena proclaimed April as Fraud Prevention Month, encouraging people to be aware of scams and to take preventative measures. April also marks the American Association of Retired Persons Fraud Prevention Month. While anybody can be impacted, older Americans are most at risk.

“It can completely change their life, as far as losing their life savings,” said AARP director of outreach and community engagement Marcus Meyer. “It can take an emotional toll on them, where they may become paranoid or not trustworthy.”

In 2024, the Federal Trade Commission data showed over 6,000 Montanans reported fraud losses, totaling over $23 million dollars. The Department of Justice says they’re seeing a huge uptick in numbers, getting calls every day.

Scams and fraud can come in many shapes and sizes, from calls, texts, emails, social media, and even AI. Thankfully, there are signs to look for to avoid them altogether.

Evan Charney, MTN News A newspaper showing signs to spot scams

“A sense of urgency, so wanting you to act now, make some sort of payment where it's untraceable,” Meyer said.

Experts say if you see a potential scam, consider if it’s too good to be true.

Officials in the Division of Criminal Investigation with the Department of Justice remind residents that legitimate government agencies will never ask for immediate payment, whether that be through gift cards, cryptocurrency, or even a text.

“Just most recently, I got one saying that I had a violation from MHP, and that I had to pay all this money,” explained DCI Edler Justice Unit agent Jeremy Alvarez. “It came on my work phone, and I'm like… Montana Highway Patrol doesn’t do that.”

For those with concerns, there are plenty of resources available to be made aware of scams, take preventative measures, and make reports of incidents.

The division of criminal investigation works with local law enforcement to investigate reports, tracking where the money goes, and providing assistance where they can.

Evan Charney, MTN News A flyer showing an upcoming event

Throughout the month of April, AARP is holding conferences and webinars to raise awareness. Here in Helena, they’re hosting a shred event at the UPS store so people can shred their documents with personal information to reduce their risk.

More information about these events and resources can be found here.

