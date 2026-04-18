Fishing guides help anglers improve skills and success

Fishing takes skill- but just as important is knowledge. Knowing where to go, what to use, and how to read the water can make all the difference. That’s where a fishing guide comes in.

“He’ll coach me, he’ll push me, he’ll make sure every time I come out here, I’m becoming a better angler,” said angler Wil Carroll.

Garrett Munson has been fishing his entire life. When he moved to Montana, that passion only grew.

Evan Charney, MTN News An angler and outfitter chatting on the boat

“You start fishing so much that you’re like, I need to go pro here,” Munson said. “One fly rod turns into two, turns into five, turns into ten. One boat turns into two boats.”

Instead of chasing competition, Munson chose a different path - becoming an outfitter. Now, owner of Montana Fishing Outfitters, he spends his days helping others experience the same waters that shaped him.

A typical day starts early: meeting clients, loading gear, launching the boat, and spending up to eight hours floating Montana rivers.

Twenty-five years later, he says he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Love being on the water, and love teaching people,” Munson said. “This is my office most days.”

Evan Charney, MTN News An angler casting his line with something caught on the end

Outfitting is more than just taking people fishing. It means managing equipment, maintaining boats, scheduling trips across multiple guides, and reading constantly changing river conditions.

Munson says that experience benefits everyone - from first-timers to anglers with decades on the water.

“In theory, the opportunity for catching fish goes up significantly,” Munson said. “There are a lot of variables involved.”

Those variables include weather, water conditions, timing, technique, equipment, and the skill level of the angler.

Evan Charney, MTN News A close up of an angler using a fishing rod

Munson says his approach starts before the boat even hits the water: getting to know each client, assessing their experience, and coaching them throughout the day.

“You’re out with a pro who’s on this river every day,” Carroll said. “He sees things I’d never see as someone who only gets to come out a couple times a year. He provides really interesting insight, and every day is a different adventure.”

For beginners, outfitters provide nearly everything needed for the trip - from rods and reels to flies, tackle, and even lunch.

“If you show up with clothes on your body and a Montana fishing license, we’ll take it from there,” Munson said.

