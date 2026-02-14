Florence Crittenton's ‘Paint the Town Pink’ fundraiser gala sold out

Florence Crittenton Family Services is hosting its 23rd annual ‘Paint the Town Pink’ fundraiser gala this weekend. Tickets are sold out for this year's themed ‘Midnight in Monte Carlo’.

With over 500 people attending, all ticket proceeds go directly towards supporting Florence Crittenton's mission of serving young families in need through residential programs, childcare, or parenting classes.

Organizers say the main purpose of the event is to highlight the hard work of their staff, but more importantly, to celebrate the families that they serve.

“The things that those families are going through, I think it's really important for us to keep in the front of our minds,” said executive director Carrie Krepps, “what the families that are walking alongside us in our community may really be struggling with, and how giving them that support can change the trajectory of their entire lives and their families' lives.”

The annual event historically has raised more than $100,000 each year, and the event has seen more than $3 million donated for the organization over the years.

