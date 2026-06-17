Former Broadway director aims to strengthen local theater in Montana

A Broadway playwright has returned home, where his career started, aiming to strengthen the theater community in Montana.

Bruce Hall grew up in Great Falls, writing plays since he was 18. He graduated from the University of Montana and earned a Master of Fine Arts in acting from Yale. He’s written over 30 plays and musicals over the course of his career.

Evan Charney, MTN News Signage showing the Montana Playwrights Network outside the Helena Avenue Theater

He made a splash working on Broadway before making his return to Montana, serving as the artistic director with the Virginia City Players for 10 years, founding the Brewer Follies, and reopening the Opera House in Philipsburg.

He says he’s most proud of his work with the WordsMatter Helena playwrights group and teaching acting classes locally, hoping to pass along his passion through the next generation.

“That's my goal always with actors, is to allow them to just show up in ways that they didn't know they were capable of,” Hall stated.

After three years in the works, Hall’s latest project is a two-day production titled Five Easy Pieces: An Evening of New Plays, five ten-minute one-act plays, with the cast featuring some of his students. Shows run June 17th and 18th at the Helena Avenue Theatre, starting at 7:30 p.m.

