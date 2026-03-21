Gas prices rising for Montanans

Prices at the pump are climbing every day all over the country, directly impacting locals' pockets. MTN checked in with consumers to hear how they’re managing the new increase.

“It’s been the highest I’ve ever seen it,” said Helena resident Easton Theys.

Over the last couple of months, some gas stations in the Helena area have increased prices by over a dollar.

Evan Charney, MTN News A biker filling up on gas

“I've just started paying for my gas, all of it,” Theys continued, “and 75 bucks for a full tank, and I got to fill up once a week is kind of outrageous for me at least.”

“I’m not upset about it for any particular reason,” said Wayne Dezler, another Helena resident. “I wish it was lower; however, we have cars that we can drive that get up to 55 miles per gallon.”

“Tensions in the Middle East are not really something that consumers can control,” said Livingston resident Calvin Caplis, “so when we have an expense that we have to budget for, it definitely gets tough.”

Evan Charney, MTN News A customer filling up their tank with deisel

Around 20% of global oil comes through the Strait of Hormuz, bordering Iran.

Officials with the Montana Petroleum Association say while Montana gets most of its oil from Alberta, Canada, what's happening in the Middle East can still affect prices here.

“If they keep that oil in port, obviously it's not getting to market, and the other 80% of the world has to compensate for it by raising price and raising production,” said Montana Petroleum Association executive director Sonny Capece.

MTN spoke with a gas station owner who says he understands people’s frustrations, but that the rise in oil prices puts them in a difficult position.

“Our daily price that's on our signs isn't what we're paying for,” said Bob’s Valley Market owner Steve Bartmess. "We're actually paying more than what the sign says right now.”

Evan Charney, MTN News A customer paying for gas

With these increases, folks are looking at their budgets a little closer.

“I think you have to make sacrifices on recreation, certain things that you may want just because our necessities are becoming more expensive,” Caplis said.

Officials, owners, and patrons all say they hope to see the conflict end sooner rather than later and see prices come back down to normal.

