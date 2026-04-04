Great Divide closes for the season

After hoping recent snowfall would keep the season going, Great Divide announced its season is coming to a close.

Originally hopeful that they would open this Saturday, there wasn’t enough snow this week to offer skiable conditions.

Great Divide isn't the first Montana ski hill to close, with Bridger Bowl shutting down its lifts a few weeks ago, seeing a 204-inch precipitation decrease from last season.

Even though the season was cut short, plenty of people still made their way up Marysville Road to enjoy the snow when they could.

