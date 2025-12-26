Great Divide opens for night skiing

After last week's canceled night ski due to power outages from the wind storm, Great Divide is finally lighting up the slopes.

Tonight marks the first night skiing opportunity of the season for skiers and boarders alike. This comes after a slow start to the season due to abnormally warm temperatures in November and December.

Lifts are running from 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., with night skiing tickets from 4 - 9 p.m. available for $15.

Snowmaking resumes tonight, with emphasis on the Boomerang trail and the Bowl. According to their website, Great Divide officials say they are opening more of the mountain tomorrow, Saturday December 27.

The mountain will now be open daily through Monday, January 5th. Extended skiing on New Year’s Eve runs until 6 p.m., followed by a torchlight parade starting at 6:30 p.m. and their annual fireworks display.

