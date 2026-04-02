A common New Year's resolution is to get into and stay in shape. Now that we're well into 2026, people at local Helena gyms, such as Crossroads Fitness, are still pursuing their goals.

“I had three of them: diet, alcohol, and coming to the gym, and I've stuck with all of them,” said member David Genter, “so I’m grateful for the results I’m seeing.”

(WATCH: Helena gym seeing members following through on New Year's resolutions)

Gyms seeing members following through on New Year's resolutions

Since January, Crossroads Fitness staff say the majority of their members have stayed consistent in their resolution efforts and kept their memberships active.

What’s their secret to success? Having a variety of options with classes and personal trainers plays a large role in maintaining members scanning their key cards.

“You’ll cancel on yourself before you cancel on a personal trainer,” said assistant general manager Whitney Taylor, “so I would say you're 80-90% more likely to stick with something if you have a personal trainer or if you find a class with the camaraderie to keep you coming.”

“I would definitely not do this on my own, and it holds us accountable too with friends, and having my husband come too is great,” said member Sara Peterson.

Personal trainer Dan Tessitore says one thing he notices is that the ones who fizzle out tend to be the ones loading too much on their plate, suggesting only a few sessions a week can be plenty to see serious progress.

“Keeping something consistent over the long term matters more than how many hours you’re gonna spend in the gym,” Tessitore said.

We checked in with one of his clients who has stuck with the program. After gaining weight and dealing with injuries, David Genter knew it was time for a change.

After his first three sessions, Genter made the commitment. Now down 26 pounds since January, he's seeing the progress and health benefits continue to climb.

“He's easy to work with,” Getner said. “This has been great. It’s motivated me, and I can see the results. Every week I come in, he pushes me a little further, a little harder.”

Whether you prefer working out by yourself, in a group, or with a trainer, all it takes is consistency to see your resolutions last all year long.

“It’s all there. You just have to keep pushing. push yourself, be disciplined, and keep with it,” Getner said.

