Havre High School color guard earns 1st place in competition (video)

Havre High School
Posted at 9:27 AM, Nov 06, 2022
HAVRE — The Havre High School color guard team recently earned first place in a competition held in Pocatello, Idaho.

This team accomplished this feat under the direction of new director Serena Dawson with help from marching band director Cullen Hinkle.

