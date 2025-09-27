What makes a legacy? It’s a question explored in a new documentary showcasing Carroll's 4-peat football championship team from the 2000s. On Friday, that team, defined by brotherhood, was back together at Nelson Stadium.

“Yeah, I'm antsy, I'm shaking, I can't wait to see it,” said Shane Larson, former player and 2003 graduate.

This is the first time that the stadium is being turned into a makeshift theater, and what better way than to celebrate this community.

(WATCH: Heartfelt evening at Carroll football 20th anniversary 4-peat celebration)

“It's pretty special,” said head coach Troy Purcell. “It's a special time, and again, what a great way to celebrate what Carroll College football has done in the nation and during this four-peat.”

Former players and coaches were most looking forward to connecting with each other's families and seeing the Carroll legacy and tradition carry on to the next generation.

Evan Charney, MTN News The Carroll community watching the new documentary

“So I can't wait to actually meet their kids,” said Larson. “Get caught up on their lives, and just hash some lore stories out like ‘ahh, you remember this? You remember that? That’s what it's all about: the storytelling.”

“Guys are guys, brothers are brothers…”, Purcell said.

“They truly were the brotherhood,” said former head coach Mike Van Diest. “I think sometimes as time goes on, I've heard that word thrown around and I don't know that it's really embraced like our players embraced it.”

Evan Charney MTN News Players watching over the field

This event isn't just meaningful for alumni, but current players too.

“We’ll see what they did when they were winning those championships and see what they brought to the table,” said redshirt junior quarterback Kaden Huot. “And just excited to share the Carroll College experience with them.”

The reunion was emotional for many, but in the best way, which shows the heart of Carroll football.

“I think you're gonna see guys get kind of emotional, and that's ok,” said Lawson. “I think it's all from the heart, we were together like this for so long, and were still together. It just shows you the power of the Carroll community. Like the motto says, not for school but for life.”

Legacy is more than just wins and records. For the 2000s fighting saints, it’s defined by friendships and bonds that have endured decades later. Lawson has a message for the current Carroll football players:

“We all started on a path on a journey, but it's your story to make, you're in the moment right now, go do it, go win it, do what you gotta do to make your own story, so 20 years from now, they're celebrating your team.”

