Helena celebrates Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a time for reflection for Christians leading up to the celebration of Easter.

Over 800 people attended the noon Ash Wednesday mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena.

Attendees receive ashes on their foreheads in the shape of a cross made out of palms from last year’s Palm Sunday, being the 7 weeks of fasting and prayer.

Evan Charney, MTN News A resident with ashes on their forehead

Many protestant denominations, like Episcopalians, Methodists, and Lutherans, also held services across the area.

Helena Roman Catholic Diocese Bishop Austin Vetter said the day serves as a reminder that humanity is connected on this journey.

“Feet on the ground," Vetter said. "Not above others, not below others, beside each other in solidarity. All of them. All of humanity, as our brother and sister, and to really see them, that we’re with them, and that we’re together on this journey.”

Easter Sunday is on April 5th this year.

