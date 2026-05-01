On Friday, Helena College got an early start to graduation weekend with pinning ceremonies for its nursing and cosmetology students.

“Pinning is a true recognition of moving from student to professional, and it's a really cool way to celebrate that transition,” said Helena College Dean Sandy Bauman.

Helena College hosts pinning ceremonies ahead of graduation weekend

Family and friends attended the ceremonies, recognizing each individual graduate for their hard work and commitment to their program. Awards were also given out to individuals, highlighting their hours in and out of the classroom.

For some, the pin represents far more than just the end of their time spent at Helena College.

Evan Charney, MTN News Family and friends in attendance of the ceremony

“Everything that I have learned, all the mentorship that I've received while being in the program, and just starting that next chapter of having an actual career,” said cosmetology graduate Casey Clay.

A special and more personal part of the ceremony is that each graduate gets to choose their own “pinner”…. someone who has been one of their biggest supporters along the way. This could be a parent, sibling, partner, or even a child.

Graduates say they appreciate support from loved ones during their journeys.

Evan Charney, MTN News An eager family member takes a picture of his graduate

“I’ve had my mom throughout the whole thing,” said cosmetology graduate Mason Steele. “I’ve called her crying, I've called her laughing, I've called her celebrating, so just having my mom here and having her out there, she's just been my biggest supporter throughout the whole program.”

Through 12 programs, Helena College has over 150 students graduating this spring, with over half of them walking the stage at Friday’s airport campus graduation of the trades and Saturday’s ceremony.

While happy with their achievements, graduates say their journey didn't come without challenges, but are proud of persevering until the end.

“It was hard showing up every day,” Steele explained. “Even when you had bad days. You still had to come and be yourself and talk to your clients, and just make sure that you're here.”

Students credit support from instructors, the mentorship they’ve shown, and experiences that have helped them grow.

Evan Charney, MTN News The Dean of Helena College applauds a graduate

Officials say they see the effort from students, having no doubt that that effort is what led them to where they are today.

“Our students work really hard and develop relationships with their instructors, with each other,” Bauman said. “They come together as cohorts of students, and they support each other all the way across that finish line, so I just couldn't be prouder of all of them.”

The college finishes up its ceremonies Saturday morning at the Donaldson campus at 10 a.m. Congrats to all the graduates!

