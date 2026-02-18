Helena community continues to show up ‘big’ for Konnor Ralph

HELENA — Helena native Konnor Ralph competed in the men's big air finals for the Olympics on Tuesday, and once again, Helena showed up to show their support.

Great Divide hosted a watch party for Ralph at Ten Mile Creek Brewery. Starting at 11:30, almost double the number of fans came out. The event consisted of three rounds, with the scores for the best two rounds being added together. Ralph finished 5th in the contest, scoring a combined 178 and landing a trick he’d never done before in competition.

Ralph competed alongside fellow Americans Mac Forehand, who took the silver, and Troy Podmilsak, who placed 4th.

Helena residents are proud to have Ralph represent them on the biggest stage in sports, showing how he is one of the best in his sport.

Evan Charney, MTN News A fan wearing a 'Team Konnor' shirt

“So incredibly proud,” said resident Mary Ahmann Hibbard. “The fact that he placed fifth, and that he represented Helena, he represented Montana. He’s a kid that came from our own little local ski hill where my own kids ski race, and it's so cool to see him up there doing his thing, and we are so proud.”

Congratulations on making it this far, Konnor. Helena looks forward to seeing you in the French Alps in 2030.

