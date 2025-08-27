Helena man sentenced to over a decade for fentanyl distribution

A Helena man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison after selling fentanyl and other drugs in the area.

David Alan Moorse, 39, pleaded guilty in April 2025 to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, a felony.

On Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme announced Moorse was sentenced to 12 years and four months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Law enforcement was tipped off that Moorse was distributing fentanyl across Montana.

Moorse was arrested at a casino in Helena on Jan. 9, 2025, for a state probation violation warrant. While officers were searching his vehicle, they located 94 grams of methamphetamine, 106 grams of fentanyl pills and 25 grams of fentanyl powder.

