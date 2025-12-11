Helena organizations holding winter clothing drives

Winter hats, gloves, boots—those items are important for making it through a Montana winter, but not everyone in our area can get those things.

“Well, for a lot of the women that come to us, those are luxuries, where we see them as necessities,” said Michelle Robinson, YWCA communications and development director.

Community donations help outfit neighbors in need with winter necessities.

The YWCA has hit its goal for coats, but they are still looking for boots and snowpants to keep their up to 40 residents warm.

Evan Charney, MTN News A sign inquiring about donations at the YWCA house

“We know that a lot of them come with basically just the clothing on their back, some might have a few possessions, but typically not a lot of winter gear,” Robinson said.

For years, the annual winter clothing drive they hold has benefited the many women and children who come through the home.

YWCA appreciates all the community donations so far, and their volunteers, from those who have organized clothes to those helping decorate the house for the holidays.

“The Grinch can bring a little bit of holiday spirit into people's lives, but something like a coat can actually bring warmth to their lives,” said Nate Winward, a volunteer for YWCA.

Winward and other volunteers helped hang up Christmas decorations, such as the cutout Grinch, at the YWCA house to make it feel more like a home for the families staying there.

Evan Charney, MTN News The cutout Grinch decoration standing at YWCA Helena

YWCA isn’t the only one holding a winter clothing drive; Florence Crittenton is also asking the community to help by donating new winter hats and gloves for children, from infants up to age 5.

This is the first time they’re asking for donations specifically for winter clothing for the 200 families they serve each year.

We always need winter clothing for our children,” said Florence Crittenton marketing director Elizabeth Flynn. “Anyone who lives in Montana knows it can be pretty brutal out there. Kiddos have to get to appointments, and moms have to get to school and work, so we really wanna make sure they are comfortable and warm for the holidays.”

Both organizations are still accepting donations throughout the winter. More information about how to donate or volunteer for YWCA can be found here, and information for Florence Crittenton can be found here.

