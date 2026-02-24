Helena proclaims February 23, 2026, as 'Joel Peden Day'

Prominent disability rights advocate Joel Peden was honored by the City of Helena on Monday, with February 23rd, 2026, declared as "Joel Peden Day."

He passed away suddenly last month.

Peden worked for Ability Montana, formerly known as the Montana Independent Living Project.

The staunch advocate for people with disabilities lived with a disability himself and was best known for his advocacy and lobbying work in Helena.

Peden was a regular voice at the state capitol, helping write, review, and advocate for dozens of pieces of legislation that aimed to improve accessibility, protections, and quality of life for people with disabilities across the state.

Ability Montana CEO Scott Birkenbuel said Peden’s work was more than just a job, but a calling that didn’t go unnoticed.

“He made sure that the voice of people with disabilities was heard, and that we were at the table and not on the table when policies were being made,” Birkenbuel stated. “We weren't getting cut up and discarded and not listened to. He made sure that we were listened to and that our voices were heard.”

Birkenbuel further noted that Peden’s work often went without recognition, but his impact advocating for disability rights will be felt for years to come, across the Treasure State.

