Helena store aims to help people live more sustainably

A new shop in Helena, The Good Find Refillery and Thrift Store, is giving people a simple way to live more sustainably, all while cutting back on daily waste and reducing their carbon footprint.

Evan Charney, MTN News A look inside The Good Find Refillery and Thrift Store

“If we don’t make the changes right now, I worry about what will happen, especially with how much we do waste,” said employee Clancy Jones. “You get a new plastic container each time, and you don’t really realize how much you’re wasting.”

According to data from the UN, half of the 400 million tons of plastic produced worldwide is designed for single use, and only 10% of that is recycled.

The refillery aims to use the least amount of plastic possible. For their “refill” products like shampoo or conditioner, you can bring in your own jar or container, or use one they provide.

Evan Charney, MTN News An employee weighing an empty bottle before filling it up

“You can use that same shampoo and conditioner bottle and refill it for the next 5 years,” Jones said.

Other products they sell include cleaners, detergents, toothpaste, and soaps.

Jones says these products don’t just help the environment, but they can make a financial impact over the years.

“It’s cost-effective,” Jones stated. “You're not paying for all of the extra stuff.

Evan Charney, MTN News Bottles filled with shampoo, conditioner, lotion, and other products

Much like their customers, they carry the same vision on a corporate level, working with companies that prioritize sustainability and even donate some of their proceeds towards causes like clean water initiatives.

They even reuse the same containers from companies, sending them back and forth to cut back on waste.

“Our environment is really struggling right now, and not everybody can make the change completely, but even doing one product or one thing to step into that direction, I think will be very good for the Helena community,” Jones said.

