Helena Toys for Tots is growing exponentially

Toys for Tots has started their distribution on Friday, Dec 19 at 5 p.m., with their main event running all day on Saturday, Dec. 20, and non-profits coming by on Sunday. They’ve had to expand from a one-day event to an all weekend event because of the event’s popularity.

“Times are really tough out there right now,” said assistant volunteer and floor coordinator Lorie Stevens. “If it wasn’t for the generosity of our community, there would be a lot of kids out there that would not have a Christmas, and that’s what everybody’s helping to provide. A Christmas for every child.”

After a recent push for volunteers, Toys for Tots has around 600 names on its email list, ready to serve 810 families registered, with 27% of them being first-time families.

Evan Charney, MTN News A hallway made to be more festive, lined with toys and inflatables donated by Home Depot

They’ve collected over 30,000 toys, 10,000 more than last year. Parents can come in and go “shopping” for their child, being able to pick specific toys that they want.

This year, the organization uses apps that have a map of collection boxes around town to make the pickup process easier. They also designed an app that tracks inventory and the toy counts in real time as applications come in.

Organizers say they appreciate the overwhelming support from the Helena community.

Evan Charney, MTN News The Toys for Tots shopping location for their distribution day

“I’ve been that single mom wondering, how do I make ends meet? How do I get Christmas presents? I don't want to disappoint my kids,” said Angelina Fillinger, Toys for Tots Helena coordinator. “So if I can take that off another parent's shoulders, that's why I'm here. That's why I do this.”

This Christmas is almost here, and Toys for Tots is already thinking about next year. More information about Toys for Tots can be found here.

