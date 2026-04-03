Hi-Country Snack Foods pauses jerky production

HELENA — Hi-Country Snack Foods, one of the region’s biggest employers and a longtime staple of the Lincoln community, has paused production.

This follows the layoff of dozens of employees last summer. The company has been producing and selling jerky for nearly 50 years, and most recently employed more than 50 people.

Wyatt Nielson, co-owner of Yellowstone Naturals, the Bozeman-based holding company that owns Hi-Country, provided MTN with the following statement.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to pause operations at Hi-Country and are actively working with all stakeholders to determine the best path forward for the business and the Lincoln community. We care deeply about our team and the role Hi-Country has played in this community, and our focus right now is on handling this transition responsibly. We expect to share more information in the coming weeks," Neilson shared.