TOSTON — A historic icon in Toston will soon be gone. After consideration, Broadwater County and the Montana Department of Transportation are moving forward with the removal of the Toston Bridge in the spring of next year.

Residents say the historic crossing is more than just steel and concrete; it’s a piece of Broadwater County history.

(WATCH: Historic Toston bridge to be removed next spring)

Historic Toston Bridge set to be removed next year

William Baker works at the Toston post office right across from the bridge and says it's hard to imagine the river without it.

“I am not going to like it when it is gone,” Baker shared. “It is very weird because I always see it. When people come in, they always talk about fishing, and those stories are going to be gone, and a bit of history is getting destroyed, I would say.”

Madelyn Heath The Toston Bridge is listed on the National Register of Historic Places

The bridge was built in the 1920s and is a landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Broadwater County commissioner, Debi Randolph, said, “The community loves this bridge, there is no other way to say it because they have history with it.”

The years have taken their toll, though. In 2022, due to structural concerns, the bridge was closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Brandon Jones, the MDT Butte District project development engineer, noted: “Since that 287 structure is going to be the only path for pedestrians to get to one side of the river from Toston we have shut down the wildlife deterrent mats.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News The Toston Bridge crosses the Missouri River.

MDT says rehabilitation of the bridge for even limited pedestrian use could cost more than 10 million dollars.

MDT is using off-system bridge funding to remove the structure. This federal funding source allocates around $10.3 million annually statewide.

The most recent Statewide Transportation Improvement Program has found approximately $71 million in off-system bridge needs across the Treasure State.

They also note that leaving the bridge in place poses risks to public safety due to the stress of supporting its own weight and withstanding the current of the Missouri River.

“We are concerned that there is a small chance that if the structure fell into the river, it could damage the 287 mainland structure, which is why we have decided to remove it next year,” Jones said.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News The bridge has significant damage due to age.

Many residents MTN spoke with say they understand the state’s concerns but are sad to see a core piece of the community’s story go.

“Nobody wants it demolished; that was not our goal, and we were trying to save it,” Randolph said.

Although the bridge will no longer stand above the Missouri, parts of it will have a new home.

Jones noted, “Components of the bridge will be salvaged and placed at the Broadwater County Museum.”

Currently, MDT is working on flood plain permits and other permits before demolition is set to begin next year.

