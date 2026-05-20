Historical Society receives national award for Heritage Center

The Montana Historical Society received the National Museum Impact Award on Wednesday at the American Alliance of Museums’ Annual MuseumExpo in Philadelphia.

The award, presented by the American Alliance of Museums, is given to institutions, individuals, and programs whose work drives meaningful change in culture and community engagement.

The award recognizes the Historical Society's development of the Montana Heritage Center. Opening in December 2025, the 15,000-square-foot space showcases galleries featuring art, artifacts, and more, highlighting key moments in Montana’s history and development.

"When communities are welcomed as co-authors of history, museum spaces become more truthful, more relevant, and more inspiring,” said Molly Kruckenberg, director of the Montana Historical Society, in a press release. “That is what we set out to build, and we are honored to have this work recognized on a national stage."