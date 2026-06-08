HELENA — Many dog treats are made in factories on production lines, but in Helena, one store owner makes a healthy option all on her own.

Molly D McKeown has been grooming dogs for 20 years. In 2021, she opened her own store, Barking Mad Grooming and Bakery.

(WATCH: Homemade dog treats aim to provide a healthier alternative)

Homemade dog treats aim to provide a healthier alternative

She makes dog treats right out of her own kitchen, wanting to provide a simple and healthy option for owners.

She uses locally sourced ingredients, with the process taking about an hour to bake in the oven before being freeze-dried and dehydrated for two days.

She bases her treats on foods she would want to eat as a human. From “woofles”, to biscuits to chicken feet, treats come in all types and flavors.

While making treats helps business, she does it to see her furry clients’ tails wag.

“It's the best part of my job, honestly,” McKeown said. “Like the baking is great, but just the reaction I get and the gratification, I know, like I can feel when a dog enjoys my treats, and knowing that it's healthy. Hopefully they’re gonna come back.”

More information on the different types of treats she offers can be found here.

