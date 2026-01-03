How to properly dispose of your Christmas tree in the Helena area

With the holiday season officially over, it’s time to take down those Christmas trees. There are a few options here in Helena you can pick from that go towards a good cause.

Each year, starting in 2020, Scout Troop 214 offers curbside pickup for Christmas trees, fundraising for their program.

Partnering with FWP, the trees are saved and later dropped into Canyon Ferry Lake to go towards building habitats for perch.

The scouts will be collecting trees for the next three Saturdays on the 3rd, 10th, and 17th, and appreciate any donations people are willing to give.

“We’re helping people by disposing them by giving them to the perch,” said Dusty Vazquez, a member of Helena scout troop 214. “So, it's a win-win for everybody. We’re saving the perch, and they’re getting rid of their tree.”

The city of Helena will offer curbside pickups after the Scouts fundraiser has finished. Permit holders can drop off their trees at the transfer station, and all those trees will go towards Pines for Perch as well.

