Jayson Zander named Helena Police Assistant Chief

HELENA — Jayson Zander was promoted from captain to assistant chief for the Helena Police Department earlier this week.

Zander was born and raised in Helena. He began his career in law enforcement with HPD in 2002. Throughout his 24-year career, he said he's appreciated learning from peers, mentors, and leaders at the police department.

“I don’t know if I categorize myself with some of those at this point, but you know, I hope to get there,” Zander said. “Many of those names that I had mentioned have contacted one way or another to congratulate me, and that means a lot.”

Zander looks forward to continuing his career in his new role as assistant chief--educating officers and serving his home community.

Former Assistant Chief Cory Bailey retired from the department in October 2025 after more than two decades of service.

