Konnor Ralph named Last Chance Stampede grand marshall

The Last Chance Stampede has named Helena native and Olympian Konnor Ralph as the grand marshal for this year's parade.

Ralph represented Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, earning strong support from his hometown community along the way.

After returning to Helena last week for a visit to his alma mater, Warren Elementary, and a community meet-and-greet, Ralph is now set to lead one of the city's biggest summer traditions.

The Stampede Parade steps off at noon on July 25th through downtown Helena, followed by an awards ceremony and a chance for fans to meet the hometown Olympian.

