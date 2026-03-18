Konnor Ralph talks Olympic experience, Montana's support

Konnor Ralph may have had modest beginnings, but at this year’s Olympics, a kid from Helena, Montana, showed that he’s one of the best freestyle skiers in the world, finishing in the top ten for Slopestyle and the top 5 for Big Air.

In the weeks leading up to the games, Ralph was still going through the qualification process, competing both overseas in China and Switzerland, and in Colorado, where he placed second in an event at Steamboat Springs, securing his seat on the flight to Italy.

“Just getting the call that I was going, I mean, it's been a childhood dream,” Ralph exclaimed.

Konnor Ralph Ralph mid run during the Olympics

After hearing the news, Ralph was cautious, hoping to avoid injury, both on and off the hill.

“Even just packing for the Olympics, I was like, don't stub your toe or something and not be able to compete, just keep your body in one piece,” Ralph joked.

He packed four pairs of skis for the trip, going through three of them. It may seem like a lot, but athletes want to make sure they have spare equipment to compete.

Getting off the plane, Ralph got to live his Olympic dream, being outfitted for U.S. team merch and walking around the Olympic Village.

“I just tried on clothes for like 5 hours,” Ralph explained.

Konnor Ralph Ralph snaps a selfie trying on U.S. Team gear

Over the following two weeks, the skier went on to qualify for both Slopestyle and Big Air finals, with close friends and family there to cheer him on.

His family wasn't the only one cheering him on, with his hometown supporting him from thousands of miles away.

“I saw a video online of like, a hundred people or something, up at 3 a.m. watching my final,” Konnor recalled. “I was like, how do you guys care this much? It was unbelievable that people were supporting, and it definitely motivated me to really try my hardest and put it all on the line for Helena and Montana.”

Evan Charney, MTN News Helena residents attending a watch party for Konnor Ralph at 4 a.m.

Competing in the Olympics comes with significant pressure, but Ralph treated it like a normal competition, just aiming to do his best.

When his final run began for Big Air, he decided to give it everything.

Ralph, having only attempted it once while training in a blizzard, and hesitancy from his coaches, unexpectedly landed his first-ever triple cork 21, a moment he’ll remember for years to come.

“I don’t know, just the moment of that third run, I knew I wanted to try something new or do something to really feel like I gave it my all,” Ralph said.

After the games, he enjoyed the rest of the experience in the village, creating lifetime memories.

Evan Charney, MTN News Boarders practicing their skills off jumps at Great Divide

Ralph offered some advice to the kids up at Great Divide right now, looking to follow in his footsteps.

“Try to have as much fun as you can with it,” Ralph suggests. “I think that's why I've done so well, is I just truly enjoy it.”

