The Last Chance Tour train has been a staple in Helena for years, seeing just under 20,000 visitors annually. Last year, they reached out to the community for help to save the train. Now, the staff says the future looks bright ahead of their 2026 touring season.

(WATCH: Last Chance Tour Train on pace to stay in business, backed by community support)

Last Chance Tour Train on pace to stay in business, backed by community support

“We are well on our way to saving the train,” said Last Chance Tour Train executive director Lee Holmes. “I expect this unit will last another 50 years easily, and we’ll just keep going.”

Evan Charney, MTN News Tour Train visitors checking in

Since fundraising started last year, the tour train has raised just under $100,000 of the $150,000 needed to replace one of their towing units. Train officials also applied for and were awarded grants over the winter to help with expenses.

That unit is beyond repair and now out of commission for this season. While no official plan is set, they hope to put the old unit on display somewhere for the community to appreciate.

Evan Charney, MTN News A view from the Tour Train focusing in on it's bell

To make up for losing half of its seats, the train added a 7 p.m. evening tour.

Construction on the new unit is a month underway, but the new train will look a little bit different, keeping the Ford F450 truck base and the upgrades it brings.

“The other tour trains were cut down and then rebuilt,” Holmes said. “We’re going to use the unit as it is intact, which will mean less maintenance, which will be easier to drive and safer.”

Additionally, maintenance and replacing parts will be easier, with the design allowing access under the hood for repairs.

Evan Charney, MTN News Work being done on the new Tour Train

Work on the new unit is being done at Helena College’s airport campus by welding instructor Cody Torres, who put together the active unit 8 years ago. Torres says he still has over 500 more hours of work for the project to be finished.

The train staff appreciates the community’s continued support through the process.

“The community has just come forward, as we knew that they would, and has supported us so greatly,” said last chance tour train manager Jamie Harris. “We’re grateful beyond words.”

The team is hopeful the new unit will make its debut at next year’s Vigilante Day Parade.

