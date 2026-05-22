Law enforcement looks to prevent tragedy during '100 deadliest days' of summer

This summer, there will be hundreds of thousands of Montanans and tourists getting out to enjoy the scenery the Treasure State has to offer. Drivers are urged to take extra caution as the “100 deadliest days” of summer kick off.

“What we’re really trying to do is prevent accidents,” said Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton. “We just as soon give you a warning and let you go on your way. The idea is stop the behavior that you're doing and be safe.”

Evan Charney, MTN News Sheriff Dutton keeping an eye on the road

According to data from the Montana Department of Transportation, historically, the span between Memorial Day and Labor Day accounts for around a third of Montana’s total highway fatalities.

“More people are out recreating, hitting the lake, hitting the river, whatever,” Montana Highway Patrol Col. Kurt Sager continued, “Sadly, our impaired driving incidents and fatal crashes increase during that time frame as well.”

Law enforcement says factors like speed, not wearing a seatbelt, distracted driving, and driving under the influence can all have fatal consequences. The Montana Department of Justice says fatal crashes around this time have decreased compared to last year. However, fatal crashes involving suspected impaired drivers have increased significantly, with alcohol-related crashes up 33% and drug-related crashes jumping 133%.

A challenge the MHP faces is covering Montana’s many roadways.

Evan Charney, MTN News An MHP patrol car on standby

“It’s 100% unpredictable as to where our crashes are going to occur and we have to be available and ready to respond anywhere in the state to take care of those crashes, and with a state that's this size, it’s hard for us to cover it all,” Sager stated.

People should expect more law enforcement on patrol.

One thing Sheriff Dutton notes is that this time of year sees a higher volume of trailers in use, such as towing boats and campers, for example. If not handled properly, those attachments could be dangerous.

Evan Charney, MTN News A trailer in town from a pick up truck with chains hanging close to the road

Inadequately secured chains can spark fires or cause crashes.

“We have chains that come off vehicles, and the safety chains causing wrecks, those are bigger issues, and then on the interstate, those tend to end up a lot more serious because of the higher speeds,” Dutton said.

So, while you’re traveling this summer, remember, small choices save lives.