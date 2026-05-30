Liberty tree planted on the Montana Capitol lawn

HELENA — Friday afternoon, the Montana State Capitol lawn welcomed a new addition in celebration of America 250.

Montana Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution planted a liberty tree with its roots in democracy to honor American Revolutionary patriots.

The original Liberty Tree was a historic elm tree in Boston, Massachusetts, that served as a rallying point for the Sons of Liberty in the 1760s. It became a powerful symbol of colonial resistance to British rule and inspired other towns across the colonies to designate their own Liberty Trees.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

The tree is a bur oak, and is one of the symbols planted in each of the fifty states.

Janice Hand, the Montana DAR state regent, said, “The patriots who sacrificed some of them everything, some of them money, some of them their lives, reputations, we remember this many years, we are grateful, and we will not forget.”

A bronze America250 marker will be placed beside the tree at a later date.

