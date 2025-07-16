MISSOULA — Hundreds of people gathered at the University of Montana to celebrate the life of former congressman Pat Williams on Tuesday.

Williams, who died on June 25 at the age of 87, was Montana’s longest consecutive-serving congressman, holding office for 18 consecutive years.

Watch the story about remembering Pat Williams:

Life of Pat Williams celebrated at University of Montana

“There's so much to mourn with Pat's passing. Heck, there's so much to mourn with where we are as a state and a nation right now. And the two go hand in hand because his loss in this moment can feel like we're losing something even larger than Pat,” said former Montana Governor Steve Bullock.

Speakers at Williams’ memorial service included former governors Bullock and Brian Schweitzer, along with family members Griff, Erin and Whitney Williams. All of them emphasized the lasting legacy that Pat Williams has, ranging from the protection of public lands, an appreciation of the arts and a compassion for working-class Montanans and immigrants.

“He didn't talk about wilderness and environmentalism the way we do today, but he summed it all up in the way that Montanans talk, which is, 'We demand clean places for hunting, camping, and fishing.’ And when he went to Washington, D.C., he got it done,” said Schweitzer.

Griff Williams, son of Pat Williams, recited an excerpt from one of his father’s speeches, in which he emphasized the importance of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

“‘In totalitarian societies, they lock up the artist first, and only the most secure nations dare to unleash their artists, those writers, dancers, painters, and poets, and archivists who brazenly reveal our beauty, our ugliness, our past, and our today. Art can flourish without politics. The reverse is not true. Arts reflect the pluralism of our society, and freedom is our bulwark against tyranny. During my two decades in Congress, I was pleased to be a leading defender of the NEA, that tiny agency America's proudly worn little badge of courage,’” recited Griff Williams.

“The day before he died, he said, ‘What are you gonna paint next?’” he added.

Watch previous coverage: Former MT Rep. Pat Williams remembered for dedication to public education and service

UM President reaction to Pat Williams' death

“My dad learned to work hard since he was a young man. He worked in the American candy shop, his parents’ restaurant, and in some of the mines in Butte. And he put himself through college working in restaurants. He was like a lot of other children of immigrants in our country,” said Whitney Williams.

“He had endless curiosity. He was a terrific listener. And he wanted, and I think he needed, to be in constant proximity to humanity,” said Erin Williams.

“Three days before Dad passed, we left the house in the early morning hours in an ambulance headed for St. Pat’s. And I had to sit in the front seat and I strained to see him on a stretcher in the back, but I couldn’t. I was, of course, really worried. And as we headed down Rattlesnake, less than one minute into the journey, I heard the EMT speaking urgently. Mr. Williams, can you put your oxygen mask back on? ‘Okay,’ said Dad, 'but what union are you in?'” continued Whitney Williams.

At the end of the service, a recording of Pat Williams speaking at a town hall was played on the main stage screen.

“Carol and I made the decision that it would be 96, that we would come home and decided to tell you in the manner in which we did. I think the timing of it is okay. My leaving is okay. It'll be all right,” said Pat Williams in the recording.

Watch previous coverage: Montanans remember former U.S. Rep. Pat Williams' service to the state