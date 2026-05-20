Lincoln Road and Applegate Drive roundabout construction starts

The Montana Department of Transportation started construction this week on the new Lincoln Road and Applegate Drive intersection roundabout.

In development since 2017, the project aims to increase safety and improve traffic in the valley, projecting more residents to move to the area in the next ten years.

The new roundabout will feature 12-foot travel lanes and two-foot shoulders with an 18-foot-wide “truck apron.”

MDT considered other alternatives, such as a four-way stop and traffic signals, but found a roundabout to be the best option. MDT cited studies showing that roundabouts reduce fatal crashes by 90% and delays by 89%.

Drivers should expect lower speed limits in the area and potential single-lane traffic. construction is expected to be completed by October, weather and other factors permitting.

