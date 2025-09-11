Lincoln Volunteer Fire trains with Life Flight in response to helicopter crash

The August helicopter crash in Lincoln shows how important it is for first responders to be ready for anything. How do you train for a helicopter crash? Well, you practice.

“The training was priceless in my book,” said firefighter Mike Schwieterman. “I mean, that's our job to provide a safe environment for this to happen, and I feel that we can make it happen.”

Life Flight teamed up with Lincoln volunteer firefighters to train on helicopter landings. The training involved both classroom teaching and hands-on learning, with Life Flight bringing a helicopter and equipment to train on.

While understanding the basics is beneficial, firefighters found it helpful to work with the flight crew to understand their concerns.

Of the 24 Lincoln firefighters, not all knew about identifying landing zones, or LZs, or working with life flight in these situations, but now they're ready.

Zach Muse, Lincoln Volunteer Fire Chief Lincoln firefighters training with Life Flight on a helicopter

“The biggest takeaway I would say is that before I had no idea how to pick out an LZ correctly,” said firefighter Joe Beach, “And now I could with confidence pick one out.”

The Lincoln fire chief believed it was most helpful for getting newer members up to speed and improving communication during these scenarios.

“We're always training, trying to get better,” said Fire Chief Zach Muse. “New toys, new procedures, whatever it may be, we're always trying to improve so that we can respond better and more efficiently for the public.”

It's safe to say that Lincoln is in good hands, with volunteers ready and able whenever they’re called up to help their community.

