Montana Department of Corrections searches for a location for a women's correctional facility

HELENA — The Montana Department of Corrections has issued a request for information notice to identify a location for a new women’s correctional facility.

This request aims to find communities interested in hosting the facility.

During the 2025 legislative session, the legislature passed, and Governor Greg Gianforte signed into law, House Bill 833.

This bill establishes the Future of Corrections Fund with $246 million to increase correctional capacity.

The request gauges the availability of land, infrastructure, services, and workforce. It also asks respondents to describe community interest and support for the project.

Interested communities are invited to respond by October 1.

