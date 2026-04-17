Montana Highway Patrol sees increase of teens driving distracted

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. With more and more people using phones while driving, it’s important to remember the impact it can have on those we share the road with.

“It's incredibly dangerous, and it's only getting worse,” said Montana Highway Patrol trooper Eric James Arnold. “The number one culprit is phones. I would estimate somewhere above 80% of my traffic stops are with teenage drivers.”

MHP says they are seeing a steady increase in the number of crashes from distracted driving. Since the start of 2026, MHP has recorded 529 crashes, 237 injuries, and 3 fatalities, all caused by distracted driving.

Arnold says the worst part of his job is responding to injury or fatal crashes.

“It's generally afterwards that it really hits you, and it's very hard,” Arnold said. “It's difficult to have those conversations with people, especially when the crash was completely preventable.”

Evan Charney, MTN News Arnold giving a distracted driver a citation

Distracted driving in Montana is considered careless driving, so citations can be given out.

For drivers 25 and under, judges can send them to ‘Alive at 25’, a class meant to educate them on the dangers of using their phone while driving, and help them change their behavior.

There are signs troopers look for to indicate distracted driving - things like drifting over the center or fog lines, or even passing a driver blatantly on their phone.

It takes an average of 5 seconds to send a text, and driving at 60 miles per hour and 88 feet per second, that's 530 feet driven with your eyes off the road.

“That's a long distance, and a lot can happen from that point to the next point, and that's why it's so important not to be distracted,” Arnold stated.

Evan Charney, MTN News MHP Trooper Eric James Arnold communicating via walkie

Arnold says the best ways to prevent distracted driving start at home. As a father of four teenagers, he works to send the right message to his own kids about safe driving.

“Just pay attention,” Arnold cautions. “A lot can happen that you're not in control of, and more importantly, you are in control of everything that happens with that vehicle. and it's your responsibility to keep yourself safe, your family safe, and everybody else that's on that road safe.”

