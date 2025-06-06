'Montana History Teacher of the Year' announced

GREAT FALLS — Darla Stone, a fourth-grade teacher at Beartooth Elementary School in her hometown of Billings, has been awarded the 2025 Centennial Bell Montana History Teacher of the Year Award.

Stone was unanimously chosen by the nominating committee to be this year’s recipient.

A news release says that her "commitment to incorporating Indian Education for All (IEFA) into her daily instruction, and her contributions to her community, profession, peers, and students led to the committee’s decision."

“Mrs. Stone’s approach to teaching makes history not only accessible, but inspiring for her students,” said Beartooth Elementary Principal Travis Niemeyer in a nominating letter. “She ensures her students see the connections between the past and the present, and between their own lives and the stories of Montana’s indigenous peoples.”

Stone, who has been teaching at Beartooth Elementary School for nine years, says she loves to see her students connect with the land, people, and stories that make Montana unique.

“Teaching fourth-grade Montana History is one of my favorite parts of the school year,” said Stone. “At this age, students are naturally curious and full of questions, which makes it the perfect time to explore Montana’s rich and diverse history together. I love assisting students in discovering how the past shapes our present.”

Beyond the classroom, Stone has worked extensively with the Billings Public Schools Indigenous Education Department, has presented at the Office of Public Instruction’s Best Practices Conference, and advises the Billings Student Tribal Council where she frequently collaborates with experts and tribal representatives to bring authentic perspectives into the classroom.

“Ultimately, I want students to feel empowered by their understanding of history,” said Stone. “History should not feel distant or abstract; it should help students make sense of the world and see their role in shaping it.”

Stone will receive $4,250 from event sponsors Montana Television Network, the Sons and Daughters of Montana Pioneers, and the Virginia City Preservation Alliance.

The money can be used for classroom materials, guest speakers, field trips, and anything else that enhances student learning.

Other project supporters include the Montana Historical Society and the 1889 Coffeehouse in Helena.

The History Teacher of the Year Award is part of the 36th Montana Statehood Centennial Bell celebration. Because Statehood Day (November 8) falls on a Saturday this year, Stone and her students will ring the Centennial Bell in the Capitol on November 7 at 10:29 a.m., the exact minute Montana became the 41st state in 1889.

The award was established in 1989 by Montana Historical Society trustee Norma Ashby-Smith to honor the centennial of Montana statehood.