HELENA — Schools across the state continue to face staffing shortages, particularly in rural districts. Now, a new teacher apprenticeship program is working to build a stronger pipeline of educators by allowing participants to earn a paycheck while training in the classroom.

(WATCH: Montana launches registered teacher apprenticeship program)

Montana launches registered teacher apprenticeship program

“Registered apprenticeship is one of the tools we have to create an innovative place-based way so that more Montanans can train at home and continue earning while they learn to become licensed educators right here in Montana,” Montana Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Sarah Swanson shared.

Through a multi-million-dollar federal grant, Western Governors’ University is partnering with 26 school districts across the state to train 78 future teachers in high-need areas for the first cohort.

One of those districts is right here in Helena. Helena Public Schools will have four apprentices with 2 teacher mentors.

“This does have a track for teachers to be endorsed in SPED, special education, and that is definitely one of our shortage areas,” Keri Mizell, Helena Public Schools HR director, noted.

Apprentices will spend four years working alongside experienced teachers while completing college coursework to become licensed educators in the state of Montana.

“I think it is really about the recruitment and retention; it is one of those key pieces. This is targeted for paraprofessionals, and it is a way for them to continue with us,” Mizell said. “They know the kids, they know the culture, they know our school district.”

Leaders say the hands-on experience could help keep more teachers in local communities, especially in rural parts of the state.

The program comes as Montana faces growing demand for education jobs. A new workforce analysis from the Department of Labor and Industry projects nearly 4-thousand education openings each year over the next decade.

Swanson said, “I would love people to know that additional rounds of funding will be made available under this grant, so any school districts for aspiring apprentices within a community, whose school is not currently participating, should reach out to DLI.”

The program is part of the state’s broader effort to expand registered apprenticeships and strengthen workforce pathways across key industries through the governor’s 406 jobs initiative.

