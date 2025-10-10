Montana Motor Vehicle Division accepting applications for Chrome for Kids

HELENA — The Montana Motor Vehicle Division is accepting Chrome for Kids Wish Fund applications from Montana-based nonprofits that grant wishes to chronically or seriously ill children.

When a Montana resident pays to register their motorcycle or quadricycle, a $20 donation fee is put into the Chrome for Kids Wish Fund.

This special revenue fund, created by the Montana legislature, aims to provide financial support for programs that make a lasting impact on children’s lives.

“It is a great opportunity for us at the Motor Vehicle Division,” Laurie Bakri, the Montana Vehicle Division Administrator, says. “We usually deal with licenses and titles and registrations to know that we are helping kids across the state, and it is one of the greatest pleasures when these kids come in and you get to give them their wish.”

Qualified local nonprofits dedicated to helping children are encouraged to apply for the Chrome for Kids grant.

Applications are due on November 10, and you can visit this link for application details.

