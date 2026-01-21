Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Montana Opts in to Federal Tax Credit Scholarship Program

Montana State Capitol
HELENA — Ahead of School Choice Week, Governor Greg Gianforte announced that Montana has opted in to the new federal tax credit scholarship program, providing Montanans with a tax credit when they donate to nonprofits that offer scholarships to K-12 students.

Montanans can claim a nonrefundable federal tax credit of up to $1,700 for contributions to an approved scholarship-granting organization that funds K-12 scholarships, effective January 1, 2027.

Scholarship recipients can use the funds for tuition, books, room and board, tutoring, computers, and other approved education-related expenses that help families meet their children’s needs.

The credit equals the donation amount, up to $200,000 per taxpayer, and is available until the statewide annual cap is reached.

