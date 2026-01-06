Montana supports Montana: Griz fans show support for Cats

The Montana State Bobcats face off against Illinois State in the FCS championship game on Monday, and here in Helena, some Griz fans are feeling the Bobcat spirit.

Capital Club Cigar Lounge is hosting a watch party tonight for members -- including a chili cookoff 30 minutes before gametime. Owner Ken Weinheimer has been a diehard Griz fan and season ticketholder for nearly 20 years. In fact, the club's color scheme subtly supports the griz.

After hosting full-house watch parties for both Brawl of the Wild I and II, they're continuing the tradition and supporting the Cats. Weinheimer says he knows of countless friends, both Cat and Griz fans alike, down in Nashville tonight to support Montana.

“You know, it's a greater good, it's a greater good,” Weinheimer said. “I want to see Montana win. I’m a multi-generational Montanan myself, and as long as Montana gets the win, I'm happy with it. So I'm very happy, despite my grumblings about my team not winning, I'm very happy to see a Montana team there.”

That goes to show that for some, despite the rivalry, Montanans support each other.

