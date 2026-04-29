Montana veterans earn while they learn with apprenticeship program

For veterans, transitioning back into civilian life can be a challenge, but thanks to Montana’s Registered Apprenticeship program, they’ll have an easier time finding their way.

“There is a far cry for people that want to start doing something after they come back from the military, and trade work is a great way to do it,” said Old Montana Electric owner Eric Cottrill.

(WATCH: Veterans earn while they learn with apprenticeship program)

Veterans "earn while they learn" with apprenticeship program

The Montana Registered Apprenticeship Program gives workers experience in trade jobs, anything from plumbing and electrical to carpentry, or even sprinkler fitting and iron workers.

Evan Charney, MTN News An Old Montana Electric truck showing support for veterans

What people might not know is that a veteran wanting to get into the trades can use their GI Bill benefits to pay for all of their expenses related to their apprenticeship.

“So that right there automatically helps take care of rent as well while I’m going to school, so it takes a lot of stress off my plate,” said apprentice Brendan Cottrill.

Evan Charney, MTN News An apprentice drilling doing work

After serving overseas, Brendan Cottrill returned to civilian life, unsure of a career path forward.

His father, Eric, has worked as an electrician for over 20 years and decided to open his own business, hoping to give his son an opportunity to follow in his footsteps.

“Ever since I was little, I would help him out by bringing him parts, tools, and wire,” Brendan said. “I was like, ‘Well, I already know a little bit of kind of what I'm doing, so why not give it the full college try?’ and now here I am.”

After hearing about the benefits and working with the VA, Eric registered Old Montana Electric as an apprenticeship organization for veterans.

Evan Charney, MTN News Workers unloading cable from the truck

Now with his son and several other apprentices, Eric sees the benefits to not only the veterans but his business as well. He praises their work ethic and eagerness to learn and improve.

“They show up,” Eric said proudly. “You never have to worry. They're always early, and they're the last ones to leave at night. They pick up, they clean up, and they're just wonderful people to be around.”

Brendan says there have been challenges in transitioning to civilian life, but working alongside fellow veterans with shared experiences is helping.

“They’re very supportive, especially reminding me of what I've done, where I've come from, holding me to a higher standard since we were all in the military as well,” Brendan said.

Evan Charney, MTN News Old Montana Electric apprentices challenging each other to a push-up competition

Brendan plans to finish the four-year program and get his license, help his dad retire, and eventually take over the business in his new career.

For future apprentices looking for the right fit or organizations interested in starting their own program, more information can be found here.

