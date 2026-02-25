MPO holds open houses for Long Range Transportation Plan

HELENA — The Greater Helena Metropolitan Planning Organization is holding open houses to showcase the next phase of the area’s Long Range Transportation Plan.

The first open house was held on Tuesday at the civic center, with the public able to provide feedback.

MPO has been analyzing area growth trends, safety conditions, and transit needs.

The Long Range Transportation Plan maps the next 20 years, including ways to improve safety and accommodate future needs.

Officials working on the project stress the importance of public opinion on the next steps.

“Well, it’s essential, really,” said MPO manager Ty Weingartner. “It really helps define what is important to the community, what is needed in the community, and of course, everyone here drives these roads, walks these roads, bikes these roads every day, drive their kids to school, and they have ideas on what is needed, where we’re lacking, and also what is going well.”

Another open house will be held on Wednesday at West Valley Fire from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

More information, including links to a virtual open house and survey, can be found here.

